Monday afternoon, Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan landed his second weekly award winning Pac-12 Freshmen of the Week for the second time this season for his performance against the Huskies.

So far this season, McMillan is second among all freshmen in the FBS with 470 receiving yards and has hauled in six touchdowns on 28 catches. He had his best game of his young career against the Huskies which earned him this weekly award.

In the game, McMillan had seven catches for 132 yards with two touchdowns with his longest being a 46-yard play where he took a 9-yard drag route to the house. It was the first time he had gone over the 100-yard mark in a game.

Right now, McMillan is second in touchdowns behind Jacob Cowing, who has hauled in seven this season. His six touchdowns puts him in a tie for 13th in the NCAA.