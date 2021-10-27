 GOAZCATS - Arizona WBB: Press conference with Adia Barnes
Arizona WBB: Press conference with Adia Barnes

Troy Hutchison • GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
@THutch1995

After finishing the 2020-21 season just one shot from a national title, Arizona has revamped its roster after the departure of key players Aari McDonald and Trinity Baptiste but added the No. 16 recruiting class and three-key transfers giving roster depth.

This season, Arizona will have the opportunity to play in front of a no-limit crowd in McKale Center for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday will be the fans' first chance to watch the team in action during an exhibition game against Eastern New Mexico.

Here's coach Adia Barnes talking about the excitement level of playing in front of the home crowd again and sharing her thoughts on how the underclassmen will handle the situation:

With the roster's additions during the off-season, Barnes mentioned that this might be the deepest team she has had at Arizona.

Here's Barnes going into detail of how the roster is deeper than years past and discussing how the program has grown since she became the head coach:

In years past, Arizona has had to rely upon forward Cate Reese to be the main presence in the post without and at times have been overmatched with a team that has more size than the Wildcats.

Here's Reese talking about how the addition of size will help the team this season and how it has helped her progress as a player having that competition in practice:

