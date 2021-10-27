Arizona WBB: Press conference with Adia Barnes

After finishing the 2020-21 season just one shot from a national title, Arizona has revamped its roster after the departure of key players Aari McDonald and Trinity Baptiste but added the No. 16 recruiting class and three-key transfers giving roster depth.

This season, Arizona will have the opportunity to play in front of a no-limit crowd in McKale Center for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday will be the fans' first chance to watch the team in action during an exhibition game against Eastern New Mexico.

Here's coach Adia Barnes talking about the excitement level of playing in front of the home crowd again and sharing her thoughts on how the underclassmen will handle the situation:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bcml6b25hIGNvYWNoIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQWRpYUJhcm5lcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQWRpYUJhcm5l czwvYT4gdGFsa2luZyBhYm91dCB0aGUgdW5kZXJjbGFzc21lbiBwbGF5aW5n IGluIGZyb250IG9mIGEgbGFyZ2UgY3Jvd2QgaW4gTWNLYWxlLiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vb1lvT1BFS2N1eiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL29Z b09QRUtjdXo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVHJveSBIdXRjaGlzb24gKEBUSHV0 Y2gxOTk1KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RIdXRjaDE5 OTUvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTM0MjU2MDEzNjk0MzYxNjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyNywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

With the roster's additions during the off-season, Barnes mentioned that this might be the deepest team she has had at Arizona. Here's Barnes going into detail of how the roster is deeper than years past and discussing how the program has grown since she became the head coach:



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

In years past, Arizona has had to rely upon forward Cate Reese to be the main presence in the post without and at times have been overmatched with a team that has more size than the Wildcats.

Here's Reese talking about how the addition of size will help the team this season and how it has helped her progress as a player having that competition in practice:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bcml6b25hIGZvcndhcmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9jYXRlX3JlZXNlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjYXRlX3Jl ZXNlPC9hPiB0YWxraW5nIGFib3V0IHRoZSB0YWxlbnQgb24gdGhlIHJvc3Rl ciBhbmQgaG93IGl0IGhhcyBoZWxwZWQgaGVyIHByb2dyZXNzIHRoaXMgb2Zm LXNlYXNvbi4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2J4SHZiNlkxM3YiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ieEh2YjZZMTN2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRyb3kg SHV0Y2hpc29uIChAVEh1dGNoMTk5NSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9USHV0Y2gxOTk1L3N0YXR1cy8xNDUzNDMyMTEyNjY1Njk0MjA5 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjcsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==