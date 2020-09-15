GOAZCATS - Arizona walk-on long snapper Seth MacKellar awarded scholarship

It has become somewhat of a yearly tradition at Arizona for the coaching staff to award a walk-on player a scholarship. Tuesday it was a specialist who earned the distinction as long snapper Seth MacKellar was picked as the latest UA player to move up from walk-on status.

"Today is as good a day as any," UA head coach Kevin Sumlin said Tuesday evening as he announced the news to the team during a virtual meeting. Typically, Sumlin would be able to make such an announcement in person and before the start of a fall season but the current conditions did not permit it this time around.

"A guy who snapped every ball last year, special teams-wise, and we never worried about him," Sumlin said of MacKellar. "Never heard his name, which is the ultimate compliment."

The California native shined as a high school player at J Serra in San Juan Capistrano and eventually he became one of the top long snappers in the country. That earned him a spot in the Under Armour All-American Game before he arrived to UA last summer.

MacKellar had one tackle on special teams, but his primary job was to snap on field goals, punts and extra points. He did so in 11 games and now he will be the team's newest scholarship player.

The sophomore joins players such as starting center Josh McCauley and receivers Thomas Reid III and Stanley Berryhill III as the current members of the team to earn a scholarship from Sumlin's staff.