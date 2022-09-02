News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-02 13:41:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Arizona vs. San Diego State: Players to Watch

Jesse Matthews returns as San Diego State's top wide receiver.
Jesse Matthews returns as San Diego State's top wide receiver. (Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Images)
We are officially one day away from the season opener between Arizona and San Diego State.

Here are three players to watch for on both teams:

Game info

Who: Arizona (0-0) at San Diego State (0-0)

When: 12:30 p.m. MST

Where: Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, California

TV: CBS

All-time series: Arizona leads 10-6 | Last meeting (9.11.21): SDSU win 38-14

Favorite: SDSU (-6), O/U 47 1/2

Arizona:

QB Jayden de Laura

After not having too much clarity at the quarterback position entering last season, the Wildcats have that and more this year in de Laura, the transfer from Washington State. Last season, de Laura threw for 2,798 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions with the Cougars. He also added three touchdowns on the ground. de Laura comes to Tucson with the big game experience and being familiar with just about every team Arizona will play in the Pac-12.

LB Kolbe Cage

Entering camp, Jerry Roberts was the only lock at the linebacker position for Arizona. It was a training camp battle for the other starting spot that Cage went on to earn. He played in just one game last year, the Territorial Cup, so he will be a player to watch entering this season as the starter after hardly seeing the field last season. The Wildcats are going to need the linebackers to step up against an Aztecs offense that usually looks to establish the run game and will have a dual-threat quarterback under center this year.

