Arizona is again on the road this week and will face Stanford after a tough 41-14 loss to USC last week in Los Angeles. The Wildcats (4-3, 2-2 Pac-12 Conference) have lost two games after coming off a four-game winning streak.

Quarterback Khalil Tate was taken out during the third quarter in the game against USC and replaced by freshman Grant Gunnell after getting sacked six times against the Trojans. Gunnell passed for 196 yards to account for Arizona’s only two touchdowns of the game.

Head coach Kevin Sumlin said in his weekly press conference Monday that in order to progress he needs a response from his team knowing where they are, where they want to be and how they are going to get there.

Several of Arizona's offensive linemen and running backs have suffered from injuries this season. Running backs Gary Brightwell and Bam Smith plus offensive lineman Cody Creason did not compete against the Trojans last week as they work through various injuries.

Sumlin said that Stanford has stayed consistent throughout the years, so he has a pretty good idea of what his team will step into this weekend when it takes the field at Stanford Stadium.

“You've got two teams coming off two frustrating losses," he said. "... So it’s gonna be the team who gets off the mat quickest this week."