It took until the sixth inning for the fireworks to begin, but when they started it became a full go with No. 6 Arizona eventually taking the first game of the Women's College World Series 3-1 in extra innings over No. 3 Washington.

Thursday's WCWS opened with a battle between two of the best pitchers in the Pac-12 as Arizona's Taylor McQuillin and Washington's Taran Alvelo went toe to toe in the circle. The duo combined for 14 strikeouts before the first run came across the board.

UA junior shortstop Jessie Harper hit her 29th home run of the season as she went opposite field in the top of the sixth inning to break the 0-0 tie. UW's Sami Reynolds quickly answered with a leadoff home run to center field as both pitchers paid for their first true mistakes of the game.

It was in the top of the eighth that Arizona made its statement, however, with catcher Dejah Mulipola – UA's other prolific home run hitter – smashing her 23rd homer of the season to give the Wildcats a 3-1 lead and eventually the win.

The inning was set up in the bottom of the seventh when Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza made an impressive running catch in center field that save a run from scoring and UW being able to walk off with the win.

"I just drop, step and go," Palomino-Cardoza said on the broadcast after the game. "I try to read the ball as well as I can. For me today, I know that I didn't do was well offensively so to make a play like that defensively and to do that on the field for my team is pretty special."