Arizona unveils military-themed 'Dress Whites' jerseys for home finale

Arizona will be sporting a new look once Saturday arrives. The Wildcats took to social media Thursday, Veterans Day, to unveil a new military-themed uniform that will be worn in the home finale against Utah. The mostly white jersey features red digital camouflage on the numbers and blue digital camouflage on the sleeves. The team will also wear a patch in honor of the 355th Fighter Wing that is stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson in addition to a "DM" sticker on the players' helmets.

The jersey will be paired with Arizona's white pants and white helmet combination. The entire uniform has been dubbed by the program as the "Dress Whites" combination.

Saturday's home finale will also serve as the team's Military Appreciation game.

"It's very clear that Military Appreciation Day means a ton to the city of Tucson and really to the country," UA head coach Jedd Fisch said Thursday. "We think it's a great opportunity to be able to have some camo involved in their uniforms for this game. ... For our players and for our team there's so many people that have family members that are involved in the military in some way shape or form.

"My grandfather was a colonel in the Air Force. I think that we all can find family members that have been involved in military, and certainly always want to show our appreciation to them."

The Wildcats are no stranger to honoring the military through their uniforms. Back in 2016 the program commemorated the victims of the attack on the USS Arizona and Pearl Harbor by wearing gray USS Arizona-themed uniforms in a game against Hawaii.

Though Fisch admitted it is a bit different for a team to wear a special uniform during its last home game of the season, it was important to the program to commemorate the military this weekend.



The Wildcats will host No. 24 Utah in the home finale at 12 p.m. MST this Saturday.