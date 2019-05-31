It's the best rivalry in college softball and Friday in Oklahoma City it did not disappoint. No. 6 Arizona faced No. 2 UCLA in a winners bracket meeting at the Women's College World Series and the Wildcats were able to keep the game close before momentum went to the Bruins' side thanks to a big pinch-hit home run.

In the early going it was anyone's game thanks to some solid pitching, impressive defense and, of course, the long ball.

Eventually it was the long ball that made the difference as the Bruins went to pinch hitter Malia Quarles in the top of the sixth inning and she crushed a leadoff home run to center field giving the Bruins a 2-1 lead they would never surrender.

UCLA would go on to tack on four more runs in the top of the seventh while UA would add one more in the final inning as the 6-2 game came to a close with Arizona heading to the elimination bracket.

The game looked a lot like UA's matchup with Washington to start as Taylor McQuillin and Rachel Garcia went toe to toe in the early innings with both pitchers delivering some big pitches. Eventually the Bruins broke the scoreless tie with a manufactured run on a sacrifice fly from Garcia to go up 1-0.

UA's Hannah Martinez made an impressive play on the run in the field to hold the Bruins to one run in the bases-load situation. It was one of a pair of impressive defensive plays for the Wildcats with left fielder Carli Campbell having a diving catch in the fourth inning that highlighted UA's day in the field.

The Wildcats would find a quick answer to UCLA's one-run lead with a solo home run from center fielder Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza to tie it up. Palomino eventually accounted for both UA runs in the game as she hit another solo blast in the bottom of the seventh inning but there simply wouldn't be enough innings left for the Wildcats to make a comeback.

Now, the Wildcats will head to elimination bracket and play Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. MST against the winner of a game between No. 5 Florida and No. 8 Alabama that is set to take place Saturday afternoon.