Ideally, Arizona running backs coach Scottie Graham could put any of his players on the field without any drop off in production. The reality is that won't be possible, but it isn't an unrealistic thought for the first-year coach either.

That goal is what Graham is continuing to strive for as the Wildcats begin the next stretch of training camp Wednesday evening.

"What I tell my guys is if I took the jerseys off we shouldn't be able to tell who you are, because everybody should look the same," Graham said this week.

UA has six scholarship players at running back entering the 2021 season with a few walk-on players who are capable of contributing as well.

This week head coach Jedd Fisch said sophomore Michael Wiley, Northwestern transfer Drake Anderson and freshman Stevie Rocker Jr. have separated themselves, but that doesn't mean they will be the only ones in contention for playing time this season.

The trend in football has been to move away from having one back who carries the workload. Rather, having a collection of backs to carry the ball has become the norm.

Graham and Fisch certainly have a unique group to pick from when it comes time to put someone on the field in a given situation. Each member of the group has something just a bit different than last giving the coaching staff options.

"We got a great arsenal of backs," Graham said. "Some are tall, some are short."

Fisch understands the reality of the game today, and he is approaching his first season leading the Wildcats knowing the Wildcats will have to lean on the group over an individual.