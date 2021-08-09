Arizona training camp video: Coach Jedd Fisch recaps the first day in pads
Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch is still not seeing the separation among the quarterback group that he would hope at this point in camp. That could change the timeline in determining the starter, but for now he is happy with the confidence being displayed by those players heading into the first full week of practice.
Fisch touched on that topic plus the Wildcats' running backs after Sunday's practice. Watch his full post-practice media session after the third day of work in the video below.
****
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattGOAZCATS, @THutch1995)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)