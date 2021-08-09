Arizona training camp video: Coach Jedd Fisch recaps the first day in pads

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch is still not seeing the separation among the quarterback group that he would hope at this point in camp. That could change the timeline in determining the starter, but for now he is happy with the confidence being displayed by those players heading into the first full week of practice.

Fisch touched on that topic plus the Wildcats' running backs after Sunday's practice. Watch his full post-practice media session after the third day of work in the video below.