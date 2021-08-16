Arizona is now through two week of training camp with nine practices in the books. The Wildcats will return to the field Tuesday morning after a day off Monday. Sunday the team held its first scrimmage of camp giving a glimpse inside the areas of strength and weakness for Jedd Fisch's group with less than three weeks to go until the season opener against BYU.

The quarterback competition is ongoing but now appears to have some more direction heading into a crucial week in that battle between Will Plummer, Gunner Cruz and USF transfer Jordan McCloud.

Defensively there have been some new faces emerging as potential contributors for coordinator Don Brown heading into the second half of camp.

GOAZCATS.com's Troy Hutchison and Matt Moreno took some time after Sunday's scrimmage to break down where things stand for the Wildcats and review some of the major topics surrounding the team entering the third week of camp.

You can watch the full breakdown in the video below.

