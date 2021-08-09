Arizona training camp video: Anderson, Wiley break down the RB room
Michael Wiley and Drake Anderson are two of Arizona's running backs who will help carry the workload this season. Sunday night both players took an opportunity to discuss the depth in the running back room, the progress they have made since the end of spring practice and much more.
You can watch both of the full media sessions in the videos below.
Michael Wiley
Drake Anderson
