Arizona training camp: Ricky Hunley looks to re-energize defensive line

During his college days with Arizona from 1980-83, defensive line coach Ricky Hunley established himself as one of the Pac-10's top defensive players after receiving consensus first-team All-American honors in 1982 and 1983 before being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1998.

Now, as a part of Jedd Fisch's new coaching staff, Hunley is working hard to re-energize a defensive line group that during the shortened 2020 season was part of the front seven that gave up 270.6 yards per game on the ground — No. 125 nationally in the NCAA.