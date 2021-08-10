 GOAZCATS - Arizona training camp: Ricky Hunley looks to re-energize defensive line
Arizona training camp: Ricky Hunley looks to re-energize defensive line

Troy Hutchinson
During his college days with Arizona from 1980-83, defensive line coach Ricky Hunley established himself as one of the Pac-10's top defensive players after receiving consensus first-team All-American honors in 1982 and 1983 before being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1998.

Now, as a part of Jedd Fisch's new coaching staff, Hunley is working hard to re-energize a defensive line group that during the shortened 2020 season was part of the front seven that gave up 270.6 yards per game on the ground — No. 125 nationally in the NCAA.

Although Arizona's defense had a rough season last year, the defensive line has six players that have played in 134 games throughout their college careers.

"Well, the first thing I saw is we had some good size guys. Some guys with big bodies like Trevon Mason is a big body. Jalen Harris is a tall, athletic body. Kyon Barrs has a stout body, you know, we have big guys that look like football players."

