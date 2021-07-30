By this time next week Arizona will have wrapped up its first day of training camp. There will be plenty of answers learned about the team under new head coach Jedd Fisch by the time the season opener against BYU arrives in September. The hope, however, is that some of the lingering questions from the spring have answers in the coming weeks before the preparations for the matchup with the Cougars truly begin.

The spring gave Fisch and the new coaching staff a chance to get familiar with the team, but there will have to be some decisions made about starters and contributors in the coming weeks. There will be plenty of competitions at several positions, but that is only part of what remains to be figured out starting next week.

As we look ahead to the start of camp next Friday morning here are five questions we still have that should have more clarity within the next month.

