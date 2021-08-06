Arizona training camp: Cornerback unit will be key for success on defense

Arizona's secondary was hit hard with injuries and players opting out during the tumultuous shortened 2020 season where the team went 0-5 capped by a historic 70-7 loss to rival Arizona State. Still, the position group was able to have a respectable season only allowing 202.4 yards through the air, which was good enough for 28th in the nation and third in the Pac-12 behind Washington and Cal.

After becoming the new head coach back in December, Jedd Fisch went right to work hiring his coaching staff filled with NFL experience. One of those coaches who has spent time in the NFL is defensive backs coach DeWayne Walker who is inheriting a position group headlined by sophomore cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace and Notre Dame transfer Isaiah Rutherford. "When we first got here, the first player that we were able to get from the portal was Rutherford, which really helped. But, before we got Rutherford, I just heard a lot about Roland-Wallace," said Walker. "So it was good to go back and do some research on him. I heard a lot about Treydan Stukes. The DB coach that was here last year, Greg Burns, we're friends. So once I was hired, he was kind enough to give me an idea of what players are coming back and just really gave me his opinion."

Although players haven't had much time with the new coaching staff for on-field workouts, just 15 practices during the spring, the impact of Walker on his two potential starting corners is already visible. "I can pick his brain a little bit and see exactly what I could get out of him. He pushes me really hard," said Rutherford. "He's an amazing mentor for me. And I just think that for the next couple of years, he's going to be teaching me really well." "He lets us play. That's one thing that I really like," said Roland-Wallace. "But, when we get into the film room, he has us clean up a few things, and it's clear that he is a great coach."

After getting a look at his top two corners, Walker knew he had something special in Roland-Wallace and Rutherford. "Roland-Wallace's presence, his presence as a player, he's intelligent, he respects the game. He wants to learn," said Walker. "So all those things were attractive to me when I had a chance to really get him on the phone and talk with them. And now's the chance to work with him." "You like long corners like Rutherford as a coach. I'm from the Pete Carroll tree in terms of press corners and having length. And guys that can run, so he really fits the prototype."

Rutherford and Roland-Wallace are similar in terms of body type, with only an inch separating the two. However, they both bring something different to the table that will help give the defense a needed boost from last season. "What we really do well with each other is that we communicate really well and we see different routes or different concepts," said Rutherford. "We try to get that to message to each other and just relay it so we know. He's a great press guy, he gets his hands on guys, I'm a great press guy too. And I think what he does well is tackles, he's a really great tackler and takes on blocks he could do it all. So I'm happy to be on the other side with them. And I think that we're gonna do really well this year for sure." Arizona opened camp Friday as it prepares for its season opener Sept. 4 against BYU in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.