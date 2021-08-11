Arizona training camp: Consistency will help determine QB competition

There has been no clear separation between the three quarterbacks vying for the starting job at Arizona. Gunner Cruz, Will Plummer and Jordan McCloud have all had opportunities to work with the expected starting unit, and each has had a mixed bag of positives and negatives through four practices.

Overall the coaching staff has seen progress from all three players but doesn't appear to be much closer to naming a starter than it was when camp began last Friday. Jedd Fisch and his staff had hoped to be making some more progress at this stage with the UA head coach originally planning to begin the process of narrowing down the options after the fifth practice Wednesday evening.

At this point that plan could be changing.

"I don't know, I'm not sure exactly who I would give 35% to," Fisch joked this week about his plan to give each of the players competing for the job a third of the practice reps. "Right now we'll have to figure it out, evaluate it and see what it looks like."

The Wildcats had a day off Tuesday, but will now practice for five consecutive days. At the end of the upcoming stretch Arizona will need to have some direction being less than three weeks out from its opener by the time it comes to an end Sunday.

Fisch likened the stretch to "moving day" in a golf tournament meaning there should be more clarity on the situation by the end of the week.

The message from Fisch and the rest of the staff has not changed when it comes to the quarterback position. Finding the player who is the most consistent and is able to get the team in the end zone will most often will be the choice.