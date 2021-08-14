Arizona is beyond the halfway point of camp now, and Saturday marked the eighth day on the field for the Wildcats as they continue preparations for the upcoming season. The opener against BYU is on the horizon and is officially now three weeks away. That means it is crunch time for Jedd Fisch's team as there are several position battles that remain ongoing.

The last two days of practice have led to increased competition and intensity as the Wildcats put on full pads for the first time as a group. Fisch briefly broke up his team for more individualized practices, but Friday and Saturday things returned to normal.

There were more chances to see team periods in the last two days giving us better insight into the strengths and weaknesses of the Wildcats as it stands now.

Here are some top takeaways from the last two practices for Arizona heading into the team's first big scrimmage of camp Sunday night inside Arizona Stadium.

***