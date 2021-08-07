Arizona training camp: 10 takeaways from the first two days

Arizona now has two practices in the books during training camp with Sunday evening bringing the first padded practice of camp. The Wildcats continued to work on different elements of the game in preparation for full pads. Saturday there was a mix of one on one and team portions of practice plus some additional work for the freshmen and other young players.

The quarterback competition continues to be a big topic in camp with three players vying for the starting job. On defense the linebacker group has gained plenty of attention with so many new faces expected to step into key roles this season for coordinator Don Brown and the defensive staff.

However, Saturday it was an unlikely player who arguably had the best performance and he doesn't play on offense or defense.

Senior editor Matt Moreno was present for both days at the Dick Tomey Practice Fields, and he has 10 top takeaways from the first two training camp practices.