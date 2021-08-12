Arizona training camp: 10 takeaways after Practice No. 5

***

Arizona hit the field with a split squad once again Wednesday, and the evening practice featured the newcomer group that was on the field in the morning earlier in the week. That provided us with an opportunity to get a closer look at some of the freshmen and younger players on the roster who have had less of an opportunity to see the field earlier in camp.

Linebacker Kolbe Cage was one of the standout performers during Wednesday's practice while several other freshmen stood out as well. Wednesday's practice also gave quarterback Will Plummer an opportunity to work with a different group than he's used to working with as he was picked as the signal caller practice with the young players.

All three quarterbacks will take a turn working with the newcomer group, but it certainly presents a unique practice experience for those players.

