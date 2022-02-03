Arizona, Tommy Lloyd have the attention of 2023 top-50 SG Dusty Stromer

There will be plenty of attention on Arizona's home matchup against UCLA on Thursday at McKale Center. There are plenty of recruits who have both schools pursuing them in the upcoming classes, and they are sure to want to see what the two teams look like in their rematch from earlier in the season.

One recruit who was at last week's game and is being heavily pursued by both the Wildcats and Bruins is four-star shooting guard Dusty Stromer. The four-star prospect from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California has been on both campuses already and continues to hear from both coaching staffs.

Stromer has exploded as a high-major prospect over the last several months after taking some time away to improve his game. He returned last summer and shined with a revamped skill set to go with improved size.

It has led to the 6-foot-6 guard becoming a highly-targeted prospect in the 2023 class.

“I mean, it didn’t feel quick to me because I was putting in the work,” he said about his swift rise as a prospect. “I was taking the year off, and I was putting in all that work by myself. So, no, it was a slow grind. It’s paying off and I keep grinding, and do what I do best

“... Two years ago I was mostly just a shooter. Now, I think I’ve rounded out my game a little bit more. Continuing to round out my game and trying to get ready for college.”