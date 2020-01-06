Connections are important when building a staff and Arizona defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads is sticking to that putting together his first staff with the Wildcats. UA is expected to name New Mexico defensive line coach Stan Eggen to the same position with the Wildcats this week adding more experience to the defensive group as it continues to go through changes this offseason.

"We are excited Stan Eggen has joined the Arizona Football Family as Defensive Line Coach," UA head coach Kevin Sumlin said in a statement released by the program. "Stan's personal and professional values, fundamental approach to teaching the game, as well as his track record for development and recruiting make him a great fit for our defense, and our entire program."

Eggen and Rhoads worked together at Iowa State during the 2014 and 2015 seasons as the new UA defensive line coach served in that same position out in Ames. The 66-year-old coach first joined the coaching ranks back in 1979 at North Dakota and has held several positions at several programs since.

"I want to thank Coach Sumlin and (Defensive Coordinator Paul Rhoads) for the opportunity to become a part of the Arizona Football Family," Eggen said. "I can't wait to get started immediately representing such a great institution, and getting to know our student-athletes. (My wife) Tina and I are excited to be able to make our home in the Tucson community."

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native has coached at various levels of Division I football including stops at TCU (1998-00), Alabama (2001-02), Texas A&M (2003-07) and Louisiana Tech (2008-13). He had two separate stints at New Mexico plus he has experience in the West with coaching stops at UNLV, Utah State and Nevada earlier in his career.

His stint with the Wildcats will be his first coaching in the Pac-12 Conference.

While at Louisiana Tech, Eggen was named the program's recruiting coordinator and he has earned the distinction as a top recruiter at different points in his career from Rivals.com and others in the industry.

Over the course of his coaching career he has guided several players to the NFL with Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller being the most notable name on the list. In all, Eggen has coached over a dozen defensive linemen who were eventually selected in the NFL Draft. Michael Bennett, Red Bryant, Antwan Odom, Johnny Jolly and Aaron Schobel are other NFL players who were coached by Eggen at some point in their careers.

Eggen will take over for Iona Uiagalelei who was fired by the Wildcats late in the season. The hire is expected to be made official some time Monday leaving just one more position for the Wildcats to fill this offseason.

Rhoads is expected to coach the linebackers at UA but it has not yet been made known how the final position will be used.