Arizona to face Indiana in Las Vegas Clash in December

Tuesday morning Arizona announced that it will take on Indiana as part of the Las Vegas Clash at MGM Grand Arena on December 10 at 4:30 p.m. (MST) on FOX. This will be the first time these two powerhouse programs have ever met. The two sides agreed to play this season back in the spring with it now becoming official.





“Playing a high-level opponent like Indiana in Las Vegas will be a great opportunity for us and our fans,” Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said. “It will be a strong test against one of the preseason favorites from the Big Ten in an outstanding atmosphere. It’s one of those games that will have a special feeling around it and we are looking forward to it.”

The Wildcats last played at the MGM Grand Arena in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament against Oregon in 2016.

The Hoosiers are coming off a 21-14 season and their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016 where they defeated Wyoming in the First Four before falling to Saint Mary's in the first round. Meanwhile, the Wildcats are coming off a 33-4 season and looking to build off their Sweet Sixteen appearance.

“Our program is thrilled to have the opportunity to play Arizona in Las Vegas,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “We have fans throughout the country who are looking forward to making this trip between Thanksgiving and Christmas and I love the fact that two programs that have won a national championship will meet for the very first time. It should be one of the top non-conference matchups prior to conference play starting.”

Arizona announced a handful of days and times for conference games this upcoming season earlier this month, but this was the first non-conference game announced. You can see the Wildcats in action when they play in the annual Red and Blue game that will take place on September 30.