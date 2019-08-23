Arizona have been surrounded by the sights of Hawaii this week and for many players it is the first time they will see the popular vacation destination. This is no vacation for the Wildcats, however. There is a game to be played and coming off a 5-7 season that started with a season-opening loss to BYU last year every game on the schedule is important.

Hawaii went to a bowl game last season. The Wildcats did not.

Right now Arizona heads into Saturday's meeting with Hawaii as an 11-point favorite, but knowing that they should have the advantage Saturday doesn't mean much to UA's players.

Kevin Sumlin was part of a staff at Minnesota that took a team to Hawaii and came out a loser. That's an extra long flight back.

Going into Saturday's contest the Wildcats have done their best to maintain a mindset of completing the task at hand rather than focus on all that Hawaii has to offer off the field.

"I think it's going to be a test to our team," junior edge rusher Kylan Wilborn said of the trip to play Hawaii. "I've got a lot of family and people calling me excited, 'Oh, you're going to Hawaii.' You've gotta tell them to take it easy and you gotta remember that it's a business trip at the end of the day.

"We've got a lot of young guys on this team that are traveling. We all know what we gotta do. This is a good teaching moment for us seniors and juniors to go in there and be able to teach the freshmen and sophomores how we do things. And, show them that football is fun and you get perks from it, but at the end of the day we're here to win games."

Sumlin isn't as concerned about taking this team to Hawaii as he was with the last team he was part of that made the trip there. He feels the UA players will be a little less prone to the potential distractions the spot offers.

"I feel better about this team going to Hawaii because we do have palm trees here," the UA head coach joked this week. "A lot of these guys are from California and have been to the beach. So, it'll be different than the team I went to Hawaii with a few years ago from Minnesota. It was a little bit different.

"A lot of them haven't been there, but Southern California and some places – they'll be alright."