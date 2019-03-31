The Arizona Wildcats (22-13) are going to the WNIT Semifinals for the first time since 1996 as they stifled Wyoming (25-9) by a score of 67-45 in McKale Center on Sunday afternoon. Arizona has won 22 games for the first time since 2004 and drew the largest crowd since 2016 as 7,717 fans packed the stands.

Aari McDonald got back to her scoring ways as she scored a game-high 25 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists. Cate Reese was Arizona’s second double-figure scorer as she scored 13 points and grabbed nine boards.

Wyoming could never get anything going as the Wildcats forced the Cowgirls to shoot 31% from the field for a total of 45 points, their second lowest point total of the season. Coming into the game, Wyoming averaged 68 points on 46% shooting.

On the other end of things, Arizona shot 47% from the field and owned the paint, outrebounding Wyoming 36-29 while outscoring them 38-24 in the painted area.

Arizona scored the first 11 points of the game and led 19-10 after the first quarter. Points were at a premium in the second quarter, but the Wildcats extended their lead to 26-15 heading into halftime.

The third quarter was tightly contested, but Arizona was able to make push their lead to 42-29 heading into the fourth quarter. Arizona came out on fire in the fourth quarter, scoring a game-high 25 points on 70% shooting while holding Wyoming to 31% from the field in the fourth quarter.

Next up for the Wildcats will be the WNIT Semifinals against TCU on Wednesday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m. MST in McKale Center.