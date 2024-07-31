Arizona tackle Raymond Pulido will be "unavailable" for the 2024 season
Arizona opened up training camp on Wednesday with one player noticeably not on the football field in left tackle Raymond Pulido, who during his freshman season and part of spring practice has dealt with injuries.
However, when asked about Pulido missing from practice, Arizona head coach Brent Brennan announced that he would be unavailable for the 2024 season. This creates a hole at the left tackle position, which is a critical piece to any offensive line across football.
"So, Raymond Pulido is going to be unavailable this season," Brennan told the media during his press conference. "And if I have anymore information, I'll give it to you."
Throughout spring practice, Pulido missed several days due to an unknown injury and had his name in the transfer portal during that time. However by the end of spring ball, he decided to withdraw his name and come back to the Wildcats.
Pulido played in a total of six games while making five starts for Arizona during his freshman season. He battled a freak injury when he had a scooter accident during training camp last season and then got banged up during the year as well.
At the end of spring ball, Brennan and his staff added three offensive linemen, which included a tackle in Oregon transfer Michael Wooten.
Arizona will look to returner Rhino Tapa'atoutai and Wooten as the two player competing for the starting left tackle spot left behind by Pulido.
Brennan mentioned that this training camp the staff will be evaluating that position with it being an open competition for the job.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)