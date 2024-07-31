Arizona opened up training camp on Wednesday with one player noticeably not on the football field in left tackle Raymond Pulido, who during his freshman season and part of spring practice has dealt with injuries. However, when asked about Pulido missing from practice, Arizona head coach Brent Brennan announced that he would be unavailable for the 2024 season. This creates a hole at the left tackle position, which is a critical piece to any offensive line across football. "So, Raymond Pulido is going to be unavailable this season," Brennan told the media during his press conference. "And if I have anymore information, I'll give it to you."



Advertisement