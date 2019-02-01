Arizona is set to name Ball State offensive line coach Kyle DeVan to its vacant offensive line coach position GOAZCATS.com has learned. The former NFL player and coach spent the last three seasons at Ball State earning a promotion ahead of the 2017 season as he quickly moved up to become the team's assistant head coach in addition to his role coaching the offensive line.

DeVan spent five seasons in the NFL playing with the Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans after playing at Oregon State during his college career. The Vacaville, California native started at guard in Super Bowl XLIV for the Colts back in 2010. He crossed paths with current associate athletic director for football at UA, Dennis Polian during his time with the Tennessee Titans while he also played for the Colts while Polian's father, Bill, was the general manager for the team.

Having coaches with NFL experience either as coaches or players as been an important part of the hiring process for Kevin Sumlin as of late with DeVan's addition coming on the heels of the Wildcats hiring former All-Pro running back DeMarco Murray to the staff as running backs coach last month.

When promoting DeVan to assistant head coach Ball State head coach Mike Neu said the former NFL player had "done a tremendous job since joining our team" and deserved his new role.