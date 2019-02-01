Arizona tabs Ball State's Kyle DeVan as its next OL coach
Arizona is set to name Ball State offensive line coach Kyle DeVan to its vacant offensive line coach position GOAZCATS.com has learned. The former NFL player and coach spent the last three seasons at Ball State earning a promotion ahead of the 2017 season as he quickly moved up to become the team's assistant head coach in addition to his role coaching the offensive line.
DeVan spent five seasons in the NFL playing with the Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans after playing at Oregon State during his college career. The Vacaville, California native started at guard in Super Bowl XLIV for the Colts back in 2010. He crossed paths with current associate athletic director for football at UA, Dennis Polian during his time with the Tennessee Titans while he also played for the Colts while Polian's father, Bill, was the general manager for the team.
Having coaches with NFL experience either as coaches or players as been an important part of the hiring process for Kevin Sumlin as of late with DeVan's addition coming on the heels of the Wildcats hiring former All-Pro running back DeMarco Murray to the staff as running backs coach last month.
When promoting DeVan to assistant head coach Ball State head coach Mike Neu said the former NFL player had "done a tremendous job since joining our team" and deserved his new role.
In addition to having ties to the West Coast, the newest UA assistant coach is also going to help UA's staff get younger. DeVan will turn 34 in just over a week with Murray set to turn 31 later this month as well.
DeVan has experience playing and coaching all over the offensive line. He started 38 games at Oregon State where he played center and earned an All-Pac-10 second team nod in 2006. He went on to play guard in the NFL where he started 26 games and appeared in 40 contests during his time in the professional ranks.
Arizona had success with a bit of a makeshift group in the 2018 season under Joe Gilbert who left the program earlier this offseason to make a return to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after just one season with the Wildcats.
The UA offensive line has seen a handful of departures already this offseason with one-time starters or rotation players such as Nathan Eldridge, Michael Eletise and Tshiyombu Lukusa all deciding to leave the team with the plans of finishing their careers at another school. Eldridge already decided to play for Oregon State in the 2019 season.
Although there have been departures DeVan will inherit a group that featured some bright spots in 2018 with freshman tackle Donovan Laie, veteran lineman Cody Creason and Texas A&M transfer center Robert Congel all expected to be part of the group in addition to four new incoming players from the 2019 recruiting class. Two of those players, Josh Donovan and Paiton Fears, are coming from the junior college ranks and should be able to contribute immediately for DeVan and the Wildcats.
Coaching Experience
Ball State (2017-18): Assistant head coach/offensive line coach
Ball State (2016): Offensive line coach
New Orleans Saints (2015): Assistant offensive line coach
USC: (2014): Graduate assistant coach
Oregon State (2013): Graduate assistant coach