No more playing the name game is how No. 6 Arizona plans to approach the next two days of the Tucson Regional after a scare from Harvard early on in the first game of tournament for both teams.

The Crimson took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning with a home run from Erin Lockhart stunning the home crowd at Rita Hillenbrand Stadium. The run was eventually the only one Harvard would score all game.

UA was having no issue making contact throughout the game but it took until the bottom of the sixth before the Wildcats could take their first lead of the game.

Arizona used a base hit from Hannah Martinez to bring home Hanah Bowen from second base to go up 2-1. The Wildcats had three more base hits before the end of the inning bringing in three more runs to give Arizona a 5-1 victory.

“Harvard is a very feisty team,” head coach Mike Candrea said. “I was very impressed with the way they came out and I keep saying all the time that there is so much parody around this country that that’s the way it is. If a team makes it to post season they deserve to be here and they’re going to compete. I think that a lesson for everyone to learn. You can’t play the name game anymore because there’s a lot of kids that can play this game.

“… I thought they threw some punches early and kind of kept punching, but I thought that there were some situations we could have broken it open that we just couldn’t get a key hit until Peanut [Martinez] tied the game up.”