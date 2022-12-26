Arizona stays put in both the men's and women's latest AP Poll
The Arizona men's and women's basketball teams both stayed put in the latest AP Poll Monday morning as Tommy Lloyd's team remains No. 5 in the country and Adia Barnes' team remains No. 18 in the country.
Arizona stays at No. 5 in the latest men's poll after two home wins over Montana State and Morgan State. Azuolas Tubelis was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week after he averaged 20 points and nine rebounds across those two games.
The Wildcats will now re-enter conference play starting with a critical road matchup against in-state rival Arizona State on Saturday. The Wildcats are 12-1 to open this season with their lone loss coming in the team's only other true road game against Utah. The Sun Devils cracked the top-25 last week, but fell out of the poll this week after a blowout loss against San Francisco.
The women's basketball team stayed at No. 18 in the latest AP Poll following road wins against then-No. 18 Baylor and UT Arlington. The Wildcats win over a ranked Baylor team was a big one after the previous loss against Kansas.
The Wildcats will enter Pac-12 play at home in McKale Center as the team faces off against in-state rival ASU, who walks in with a 7-4 record.
The men's and women's teams both enter conference play as we reach the critical part of the season.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans Inside McKale
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)