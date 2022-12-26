The Arizona men's and women's basketball teams both stayed put in the latest AP Poll Monday morning as Tommy Lloyd's team remains No. 5 in the country and Adia Barnes' team remains No. 18 in the country.

Arizona stays at No. 5 in the latest men's poll after two home wins over Montana State and Morgan State. Azuolas Tubelis was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week after he averaged 20 points and nine rebounds across those two games.

The Wildcats will now re-enter conference play starting with a critical road matchup against in-state rival Arizona State on Saturday. The Wildcats are 12-1 to open this season with their lone loss coming in the team's only other true road game against Utah. The Sun Devils cracked the top-25 last week, but fell out of the poll this week after a blowout loss against San Francisco.

The women's basketball team stayed at No. 18 in the latest AP Poll following road wins against then-No. 18 Baylor and UT Arlington. The Wildcats win over a ranked Baylor team was a big one after the previous loss against Kansas.

The Wildcats will enter Pac-12 play at home in McKale Center as the team faces off against in-state rival ASU, who walks in with a 7-4 record.

The men's and women's teams both enter conference play as we reach the critical part of the season.