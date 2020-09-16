Arizona State offers 7-foot offensive lineman Harlan Obioha
At 7-feet tall, Hoxie (Kan.) offensive tackle Harlan Obioha is certainly a unique college football prospect. His recruitment did not get rolling until the NCAA had already shut down recruiting visi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news