GOAZCATS - Arizona starts 2021 with KJ Simpson

“I really took a long time, making sure I did my homework on all the schools, seeing the best fit for me, and with Arizona, it suited me best,” Simpson told Rivals.com. “The relationship I have with not just one of the coaches but Coach (Sean) Miller and the rest of the staff is very strong and important.”

One of the very best point guards found along the west coast, KJ Simpson has found his college home. The four-star guard committed to Arizona on Saturday, giving the Wildcats a complete perimeter asset on both ends of the floor.

A 6-foot-2 point guard that is based out of the Los Angeles area, Simpson is rated as the 101st best prospect in his class nationally. A tremendous floor presence that makes others around him better but can also create his own offense, Simpson is a tremendous score for the Wildcats. He should be someone that impacts the program immediately thanks to his well-rounded approach and intangibles.

“I just feel like the timing couldn’t have been more perfect right now. I had a great conversation with Coach Miller and he expressed to me about timing and how he feels it’s a great time for himself and I to go be dominant,” Simpson went on to say. “That hunger and passion he holds is something I feel I have as well and that’s a team I want to be a part of.”

Arizona’s first pick-up in the 2021 class, more are expected to follow Simpson to Tucson next fall. The Wildcats will lose Terrell Brown and Ira Lee after the season as they continue to pursue Nathan Bittle, Paolo Banchero and Ben Gregg, amongst all others.