Arizona starting DB Gunner Maldonado enters transfer portal

Gunner Maldonado intercepts a pass in Arizona's Alamo Bowl win over Oklahoma last season. (Photo by Eric Gay | Associated Press)

In life and in college football sometimes things just don't go as expected. Gunner Maldonado entered the 2024 season expecting that it would be his last to complete a five-year career that began at Northwestern. Instead, a season-ending injury halted the Chandler native's year after just four games but preserved his ability to redshirt giving him one more season of eligibility remaining. The Arizona starting safety entered the transfer portal on Tuesday indicating that he plans to exercise his opportunity for an extra season but will likely do it at another school. Maldonado had quite the career turnaround with the Wildcats as he continued to improve each season after arriving in Tucson from Northwestern as a freshman. Between the 2021 and 2023 seasons, 6-foot defensive back raised his production each year culminating with a career-best 81 tackles in the Wildcats' 10-win 2023 campaign.

In that season, Maldonado also had 2 interceptions and 3 passes defensed plus 2 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries. One of those fumble returns went for 87 yards in last season's Alamo Bowl and helped spark a comeback for the Wildcats helping them to secure their 10th victory. The scoop and score from Maldonado was a key play in that game, and it was one of many he made throughout his career with the Wildcats. Maldonado joined Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson as key returners in the secondary during the coaching transition from Jedd Fisch to Brent Brennan last offseason. However, the fall did not go according to plan for Maldonado and others on the Arizona defense. Injuries impacted the group throughout the year and left defensive coordinator Duane Akina with a depleted group. During his four seasons at Arizona, Maldonado racked up 175 tackles (113 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 6 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries. Arizona now has 24 players who have entered or have indicated they will enter the transfer portal, which opened Monday. Maldonado is one of three defensive starters to do so alongside linebacker Jacob Manu and defensive lineman Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei.

The current transfer portal window will remain open until Dec. 28.

