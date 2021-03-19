GOAZCATS - Arizona spring preview: Most intriguing position battles (offense)

Arizona is set to open spring ball next week and while the Wildcats will not have all their players on campus until the summer, the first 15 practices under new head coach Jedd Fisch will certainly shed some light on where the team goes from here coming off an 0-5 season in 2020.

There is certainly some renewed optimism for the Wildcats with the arrival of a new staff in Tucson, but there are also plenty of question marks as well. Arizona is on a 12-game losing streak so no job should be safe this spring making setting up some intriguing position battles that will be decided by the fall.

The process for determining which players get to see the field this season will begin next week as spring ball opens up, so we decided to take a look at some of the most intriguing position battles.

We'll start on offense today and keep the list of candidates limited to players who have already arrived on campus and will take part in the 15 spring practices over the next five weeks.