ARIZONA SPRING PRACTICE: Top takeaways from Day 2

After opening up spring football practices, Arizona went on a spring break before jumping into Day two on Tuesday. With the addition of 22 new players participating in practice, the long break allowed them to get a better understanding of the system and a playbook that at times can be complex.

There were still some faces in attendance for practice but were unable to participate, with wide receiver Jamarye Joiner and defensive lineman Kyon Barrs recovering from foot issues, offensive lineman Josh Baker recovering from a pectoral injury, and lineman Davis DiVall still out due to personal reasons.