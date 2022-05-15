Arizona softball will face Illinois in the Columbia Regional

After back-to-back losses to Stanford to close out the season which included a 10-0 run-rule, things looked bleak for first-year head coach Caitlin Lowe and Arizona, who looked to add to the 34-year streak of making the postseason.

Despite ending the season winning two of their last six games, the Wildcats (33-20) did just enough to make it 35 years in-a-row of making the postseason and will be heading to Columbia, Missouri to face Illinois in the Columbia Regional with games starting on Friday.