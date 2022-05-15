Arizona softball will face Illinois in the Columbia Regional
After back-to-back losses to Stanford to close out the season which included a 10-0 run-rule, things looked bleak for first-year head coach Caitlin Lowe and Arizona, who looked to add to the 34-year streak of making the postseason.
Despite ending the season winning two of their last six games, the Wildcats (33-20) did just enough to make it 35 years in-a-row of making the postseason and will be heading to Columbia, Missouri to face Illinois in the Columbia Regional with games starting on Friday.
Arizona will face an Illini team that finished third in the Big Ten behind Northwestern and Nebraska. Illinois (34-20) went 10-3 on neutral site fields but ended the season on a 3-game losing streak.
With the Wildcats making the NCAA tournament, the Pac-12 as a conference has seven teams in No. 5 UCLA, No. 8 ASU, No. 13 Washington, Stanford, Oregon and Oregon State that will all be participating.
