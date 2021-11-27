Arizona softball outfielder Bella Dayton enters the transfer portal

Saturday morning, it was reported that Arizona outfielder Bella Dayton entered the transfer portal Thursday, according to Justin McLeod of Extrainningsoftball.com.

Dayton is no longer on the Wildcats online roster, minimizing Arizona's roster down to is 18 players and six outfielders left for first-year head coach Caitlin Lowe .

During her two seasons with the Wildcats that included the 2020 shortened COVID-19 year, Dayton played in 64 games; in those games, she posted a batting average of .221, 28 hits, two home runs, 10 RBIs in 111 at-bats.

The loss of Dayton might not be as big of a blow as some people may think. During the team's Fall Classic games, outfielder Jasmine Perezchica and freshman Paige Dimler saw substantial time in the outfield and started the majority of those games.

****

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona softball fans because the Wildcats Own Oklahoma City

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattGOAZCATS, @THutch1995)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)