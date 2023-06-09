Arizona softball is expected to hire Josh Bloomer as an assistant coach reported by Justin McLeod of ExtraInningsSoftball.com. Bloomer has spent last season at South Carolina where he helped lead the Gamecocks to an NCAA Tournament berth.

Former South Carolina and Duke hitting coach Bloomer will become the third paid assistant coach on the Wildcats’ coaching staff, with the NCAA now allowing programs to add a third paid coach to its staff.

At South Carolina, Bloomer helped lead the Gamecocks to the SEC tournament championship before losing to the World Series runner-ups Florida State in the Tallahassee Regional.

Before arriving to Columbia, Bloomer came from a successful tenure as the hitting coach at Duke, where he helped lead the Blue Devils to a 111-27 record throughout his time, including an ACC title in 2021 and the third-best scoring team in the country in 2022.

Bloomer now join a Wildcat team that ranked second-best in scoring and fourth-best in batting average in the nation this past season, and will help lead the Wildcats’ sluggers in a hitter-friendly Hillenbrand Stadium.