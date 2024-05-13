Starting on Friday, the Fayetteville Regional begins and Arizona will face Villanova at 3 p.m. (MST) on ESPN+.

After missing the postseason last year for the first time since the 1986 season, Arizona (34-16-1) is back as the team will be headed to the Fayetteville Regional that will feature No. 12 Arkansas, SE Missouri and Villanova.

This isn't the first time that Arizona has played postseason softball in Fayetteville. During the 2021 season, the Wildcats faced off against Arkansas and swept the Razorbacks to advance to the Women's College World Series, which would be the final WCWS and season for legendary coach Mike Candrea.

Only four Wildcats remain from that season in Allie Skaggs, Carlie Scupin, Jasmine Perezchica and Devyn Netz

But more importantly, Arizona faced Arkansas this season in Tucson during the 'Bear Down Fiesta' and split the two games.

Although it's been a long season and these two teams are different from when they first played, the programs are very familiar with one another.