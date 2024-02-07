Arizona announced Wednesday afternoon that freshman pitcher Ryan Maddox will be out for the season.

Maddox had a successful surgery on her right foot and is in good spirits following the surgery, according to a news release.

Maddox was ranked the No. 6 recruit nationally coming out of high school, according to Extra Inning Softball.

Last season, the UA had a 4.26 ERA, ranking 216th in the nation, a factor in their decision to bring in more pitchers to the circle in the offseason.

UA will now be down three pitchers to start the season, including Devyn Netz and Sydney Somerndike. Netz will not be able to hit to start the season as well.