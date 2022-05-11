Arizona softball: Four Wildcats receive Pac-12 end of season awards

Wednesday afternoon the Pac-12 announced its end of season awards and honors and four Wildcats with catcher Sharlize Palacios, second baseman Allie Skaggs and outfielders Jasmine Perezchica and Paige Dimler receiving honors. After starting off the season hitting below .200, Palacios found her bat and started crushing the ball and going into the final weekend of the season is hitting .333 with 16 home runs and is tied for the team high in RBIs at 54 in 138 at-bats on the year. The bounce back performance earned her being named to the first-team All-Pac-12 list making hit her second honor time making the first-team All-conference list.

During the 2021 season, Skaggs was utilized more in a pinch-hitting role where she ended the year hitting .255 with five home runs and 11 RBIs. Now, in her first full season as the ever day starter at second she took the softball world by storm by hitting .377 with a team-high 21 home runs and 54 RBIs. Although she has established herself as a rising start in the Pac-12, her performance earned her second-team honors just missing the first-team list.

For Perezchica she became an everyday outfielder for the Wildcats and became a staple in the top of the order hitting a team-high .401 with 57 hits and 11 RBIs while stealing 10 bases earning her a place on the All-Pac-12 third-team list.

Although Dimler has seen her name in and out of the lineup and has played mostly the DP position, she was able to hit 10 home runs and drive in 25 RBIs while hitting .316 in 95 at-bats earning her a spot on the All-Pac-12 first-team freshmen list.