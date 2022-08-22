Arizona soccer opens the season 2-0 on back-to-back Power 5 wins

After a rough first season of the Becca Moros era, the Arizona Wildcats soccer team kicked off their 2022 season going 2-0 for the first time since 2020 with wins over Iowa State and Texas Tech. Arizona’s back-to-back wins over the two Big 12 schools marks the first time in history that an Arizona Wildcats soccer team has opened a season with back-to-back wins over Power 5 schools. Following a 2021 season where the Wildcats went 5-13 (2-9 Pac-12), the team came out firing to start off the season coming back from a 1-0 deficit against the Cyclones with forward Quincy Bonds coming in off the bench and scoring an equalizing goal in the 80th minute off of an assist from midfielder Samantha Baytosh.

Goalie Hope Hisey gave up one goal and had two saves as the Wildcats defense did a good job of containing Iowa State from taking shots on goal. The Wildcats built off of a strong first game with an even better second one, shutting out Texas Tech 1-0 with the only goal coming in the 68th minute from forward Megan Chelf with the assist coming from midfielder Maddy Koleno. Despite committing 10 fouls as a team, Arizona was able to keep the cards down only being handed one yellow card in the 12th minute of the match. Defensively, the team also played solid allowing six shots on goal. Hisey collected five saves against the Red Raiders, as the anchor of the Wildcats’ defense.