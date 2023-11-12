UA trailed 24-17 at halftime. Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado offense seemed to get whatever they wanted through the air as the Wildcats failed to put much pressure on Sanders, while they also took advantage of the field position battle as the first two touchdowns for Colorado started in Arizona's territory.

It was not a pretty win for Arizona in its 34-31 defeat of Colorado, but it came out on top in a gritty battle to move to 7-3 on the season.

However, the Wildcats knew they were not out of it as they had dominated the second half all season outscoring opponents 151-68 in the final two quarters entering Saturday.

Arizona came out of the half with a quick score to tie the game. After trading punts, Colorado took the lead back which would go on to be its final score of the game as the Wildcats' defense allowed just seven points on 102 yards from scrimmage in the second half. This came after Colorado scored 24 points on 250 yards of offense in the first half.

It was an up-and-down first half for Noah Fifita where he seemed to miss a number of throws. However, he did not turn the ball over which was huge for Arizona and completed 13-of-17 passes in the second half including making some big throws to Tetairoa McMillan. Fifita also called an audible on his final throw to Montana Lemonious-Craig for a first down that allowed UA to kneel a couple of times leading to the game-winning field goal by Tyler Loop.

These are the types of games and wins that show the turnaround Jedd Fisch and this Arizona program have made just as much as the wins over teams like Oregon State and UCLA. The games where it's not pretty and some things don't go your way, but you still find a way to come out on top in the end.

Arizona has the chance to move up into the top-20 of the College Football Playoff rankings this week and next week will bring its four-game winning streak back to Arizona Stadium where it will be hosting Utah in the final home game of the season for the Wildcats.