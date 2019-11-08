Arizona showcased depth in season-opening win
If there's one thing every program strives for it is depth. Almost any team that is hanging around and in play for the ultimate prize at the end of each season has more than just its starting playe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news