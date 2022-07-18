Arizona sets home-and-home series with Duke

For the first time since 1991 when Arizona beat Duke 103-96 in double-overtime thriller during a regular season game in Tucson in what was a home-and-home series, the two programs have announced a home-and-home series starting during the 2023-24 season with the Wildcats traveling to Durham. The last time Arizona played in Durham was in 1990 when the Blue Devils beat the Wildcats 78-76 in the Wildcats' only game in Camron Indoor Stadium.

“We felt this was a great opportunity to play two games against an incredible program like Duke,” head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “Both programs are national brands with a rich history and have played some memorable games against each other, especially in the NCAA Tournament. But Coach Scheyer and I both felt these games would benefit our programs and be something that our fans would be excited about.”



The Wildcats lead the all-time record against Duke going 5-4 during the nine games with Arizona winning the last two highlighted by a 93-77 win in the Sweet Sixteen where star player Derrick Williams scored a career-high 32 points in the victory.

"I have tremendous respect for Tommy Lloyd and Arizona,” Duke head coach Jon Scheyer said. “For our team, I'm grateful for what I know will be important early-season tests. For our fans and for college basketball, it will be exciting to see these storied programs over the next two years come together in two of the greatest on-campus venues in the sport."



In an era were national powers rarely schedule home-and-home series, both Arizona and Duke fans should be counting down the days to these rare regular season match ups.