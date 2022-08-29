Arizona has reached game week of its season opening game against San Diego State and there is a high-level excitement surrounding a program that finished 1-11 under first-year head coach Jedd Fisch.
Although the Wildcats struggled during the 2021 season, Fisch and his staff went to work during the offseason and put together the No. 21 recruiting class according to Rivals. Plus, Arizona landed seven transfers highlighted by quarterback Jayden de Laura and wide receiver Jacob Cowing giving the program a needed boost.
Fisch has gotten the fan base to a level of excitement that his predecessors never achieved and has made a connection to the community that hasn't been seen with the football program in a long time.
There is no question that the talent level on Arizona's roster is the best it has been in quite some time and Fisch has done a great job of getting the talent to Tucson. The only question that remains is if the Wildcats are in position to see a turnaround on the field?
