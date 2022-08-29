Arizona has reached game week of its season opening game against San Diego State and there is a high-level excitement surrounding a program that finished 1-11 under first-year head coach Jedd Fisch.

Although the Wildcats struggled during the 2021 season, Fisch and his staff went to work during the offseason and put together the No. 21 recruiting class according to Rivals. Plus, Arizona landed seven transfers highlighted by quarterback Jayden de Laura and wide receiver Jacob Cowing giving the program a needed boost.