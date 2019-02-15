No. 9 Arizona host the Hillenbrand Invitational this weekend welcoming No. 7 Alabama, New Mexico, Cal State Fullerton, South Florida and Illinois-Chicago as the Wildcats officially unveil the revamped Rita Hillenbrand Stadium. Arizona had its first game in its updated stadium, a non-tournament game against UNM, rained out and cancelled Thursday evening meaning its opening game of the event Friday afternoon will be the first time UA will get to take the field at home this season

. The preseason nerves are finally out of the way for the Wildcats as they finished opening weekend in Tampa, Florida at the USF Opening Weekend Invitational with a 3-2 record. They beat USF, Illinois State, and then-No. 19 Michigan but lost to North Carolina State and then-No.5 Florida to open the season.

Head Coach Mike Candrea believes overall the team played well when it came to pitching and defense, but he said there is always room for improvement.

“We needed some production from the bottom half and so that’s going to be our venture here is to try and find some people in that bottom half that can turn that line up around,” the 34-year UA head coach said this week.

Arizona hit 11 home runs during the five-game weekend in Florida. Centerfielder Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza tops the list with the most homers hitting four in the first weekend of action putting her at the top of the Pac-12 Conference in that category in the early going. Catcher Dejah Mulipola finished with three home runs, followed by infielders Malia Martinez and Jessie Harper who hit two each.