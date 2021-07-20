Arizona set to open football training camp practices to the public

Arizona needs to generate positive momentum any way it can heading into the 2021 season with the team having lost its last 12 games. New head coach Jedd Fisch has helped establish some buzz about his team since arriving on campus early in the year. During the spring he allowed groups of fans to attend practice culminating with the team's spring game in April.

Building from that the Wildcats will again welcome fans to practice leading up to the start of the season by opening up 13 training camp practices to fans and media. It will begin Aug. 6 with a morning practice at 8:30 a.m. with the final training camp practice fans will be allowed to attend taking place Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Several of the weekend practices will also feature Fan Fest activities as part of the open practices. The activities for fans at the select practices will be announced at a later time as will the sites for the various practices.

During the spring the Wildcats utilized the Davis Sports Center, Dick Tomey Practice Fields and Arizona Stadium for their practices and scrimmages.

Fisch has worked to help make the program more accessible and open to fans and media since his arrival beginning with spring ball being open. He also pushed for fans to attend the team's spring game that featured alums Tedy Bruschi and Rob Gronkowski as the honorary coaches.

"I've said it numerous times, we have it all," Fisch said after the star-studded spring game when discussing bringing players to UA. "College campus, great athletics, great fan support, a stadium right in the heart of the campus and great academics to be able to be a part of. Why wouldn't they come to Arizona?

"We felt it was a great opportunity to showcase that."

Open practices have not been the norm at Arizona since Mike Stoops was the head coach. Rich Rodriguez and Kevin Sumlin allowed media to attend some practices, but the public has mostly been kept away from the practice field outside of a few instances for scrimmages during the spring.

Fisch is going in a different direction by inviting fans to see the team ahead of the season that is set to open Sept. 4 in Las Vegas against BYU.