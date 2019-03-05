Arizona continues its long home stand this week with a midweek game against Michigan State Tuesday night at Hi Corbett Field. It was an interesting weekend for the Wildcats (8-4) as Jay Johnson's squad needed a miracle ninth inning to secure a series win over Wisconsin-Milwaukee last weekend.

If not for the five-run ninth inning Sunday the Wildcats would have dropped their first nonconference home series under Johnson. The Wildcats dropped a midweek game to New Mexico last week and for Johnson there is a certain type of pressure he wants teams to be up against when they face UA.

"I think we'd won like 36 or 37 games in a row against non-Pac-12 teams that's awesome," Johnson said after Friday night's win in the series opener. "In baseball that's something. A lot is made about our basketball program and how they're good at McKale [Center], which really blows my mind. And that's something we said we wanted to do here.

"... So, to see them bounce back and be in a mode where it was maybe gonna be a tight game and then respond is the best thing that I saw. We want to embrace being in close games, because let's be honest with what's coming forward here that's how it's gonna go."

While Wisconsin-Milwaukee came in hot with just one loss entering the weekend series, Michigan State is on the other end of that with just one win heading into Tuesday night's matchup.The Spartans will not play their first home game until late this month and are coming off the heels of being swept by Arizona State over the weekend as they make their way through Arizona.

It has been nine straight losses for MSU after winning the first game of the season over New Orleans. The closest the team has come to winning lately was Saturday night against ASU in a game that went 11 innings and ended with an 11-8 loss.