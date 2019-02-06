In yet another turn away from the floor for Arizona, the university has decided to terminate assistant coach Mark Phelps it announced in statement Wednesday evening. Phelps has been placed on suspension with pay in the interim for what Alabama-based attorney Donald Maurice Jackson called an "unresolved NCAA matter" involving the longest-tenured current UA assistant coach.

The NCAA reportedly is still collecting information involving the matter, but UA decided not to wait out that process. Instead it made the move to relieve the assistant coach of his duties prior to the findings from the investigation into the claims being released.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman is reporting the investigation is involves a fraudulent online class and one-time commit Shareef O'Neal who ended up decommitting from the Wildcats before eventually deciding to play at UCLA.

“The University of Arizona has initiated the process to terminate Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach Mark Phelps’ employment with the University," a statement from UA that was released Wednesday evening said. "During this process, Phelps has been placed on suspension with pay in accordance with University policy."

Phelps will be the second UA assistant coach to be fired from the school since 2017 with the other being former assistant Emanuel "Book" Richardson who recently pled guilty to federal funds bribery in the FBI's case centered around college basketball.

In its statement, the university specified that this decision regarding Phelps is not related to the situation with Richardson or the NCAA's investigation into the program stemming from the FBI's case.

"This personnel action is not related to the federal criminal proceedings in New York or the NCAA’s review of the facts underlying the allegations of unlawful conduct," the statement said.