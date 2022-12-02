News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-02 16:36:59 -0600') }} football Edit

Arizona set to host first wave of December visitors

Tyler Manoa comes up with a tackle for UCLA against Arizona in a game back in 2019.
Tyler Manoa comes up with a tackle for UCLA against Arizona in a game back in 2019. (Casey Sapio | USA Today Sports)
Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattRMoreno
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

The run up to the start of the early signing period begins now. Arizona's coaches have three weeks to put the finishing touches on the first portion of the 2023 recruiting class with the start of the early signing period set to begin Dec. 21. In the time between now and then, Jedd Fisch and his coaching staff will be visiting the schools and homes of various recruits while also bringing in prospects for official and unofficial visits over the last weeks ahead of early signing day.

With no bowl game to prepare for, the Wildcats are getting an early start on the final stage of the recruiting cycle by hosting a handful of visitors this weekend.

Arizona currently has 20 public commitments in the 2023 class, so there is not much room left for the current group. Additionally, Fisch hopes to have most, if not all, the current commits on campus for the start of the spring semester in January.

The Wildcats have been successful in getting early enrollees on the field, and Arizona wants to have that trend continue with the 2023 class.

The new 45-day transfer portal window will officially open Monday giving players across the country an opportunity to begin speaking with interested schools about making a move. Arizona has already had a couple players either enter or announce their intention to tenter the transfer portal since the end of the season, and Fisch expects the program to be active in retooling the roster for the 2023 season.

Each of those areas is a box that can be checked when assessing the visitors on campus this weekend in Tucson.

UCLA transfer lineman visiting Arizona

{{ article.author_name }}