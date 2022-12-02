The run up to the start of the early signing period begins now. Arizona's coaches have three weeks to put the finishing touches on the first portion of the 2023 recruiting class with the start of the early signing period set to begin Dec. 21. In the time between now and then, Jedd Fisch and his coaching staff will be visiting the schools and homes of various recruits while also bringing in prospects for official and unofficial visits over the last weeks ahead of early signing day.

With no bowl game to prepare for, the Wildcats are getting an early start on the final stage of the recruiting cycle by hosting a handful of visitors this weekend.

Arizona currently has 20 public commitments in the 2023 class, so there is not much room left for the current group. Additionally, Fisch hopes to have most, if not all, the current commits on campus for the start of the spring semester in January.

The Wildcats have been successful in getting early enrollees on the field, and Arizona wants to have that trend continue with the 2023 class.