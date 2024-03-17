It is the second-straight year UA has been selected as a No. 2 seed after falling to No. 15 Princeton in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament last year.

After falling to Oregon in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament, Arizona has been selected as the No. 2 seed in the West Region of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

"We're a program that competes for championships so obviously we came here, and we got a great fan base and we wanted to perform for them," Tommy Lloyd said following Friday's loss against Oregon. "We weren't able to but as true competitors, we've got to keep our head high and go back and understand that the greatest challenges lie ahead.

Those are going to be an amazing opportunity. The one thing I know about the character of our program is the guys respond and I'm looking forward to seeing their response."

Arizona went 8-3 in Quad 1 games this year with losses against Purdue, Florida Atlantic and Washington State. The Wildcats went 7-4 in Quad 2 games this season with losses against Stanford, Washington State, USC and Oregon.

UA enters the NCAA Tournament with a 25-8 record this season. The Wildcats went 3-3 against teams ranked in the top-25 nationally at the time they met during the season. Lloyd has led Arizona to three straight high seeds in the NCAA Tournament, and holds a 2-2 record in those first two appearances.